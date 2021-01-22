Rotary Club Invests in BTVI Virtual Reading Program

The Rotary Club of East Nassau (RCEN) recently invested in the MindPlay program at the Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute (BTVI). Left to right: The Rotary Club of East Nassau (RCEN)’s Treasurer, Carla Jackson; RCEN’s President, Adrian White; BTVI’s President, Dr. Robert W. Robertson; RCEN’s Secretary, Dianna Miller and RCEN’s Chair of the Literacy Committee, Valentino Bethell. Photo: Shantique Longley
The Rotary Club of East Nassau (RCEN) recently made a donation to the Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute (BTVI) to aid in its continued use of the MindPlay Virtual Reading Coach software program.
MindPlay Virtual Reading Coach is a technology-based reading solution that analyses each student’s strengths and weaknesses. It then builds a unique prescription plan for everyone. The interactive mastery-based activities help students stay focused and accelerate their progress. Each student works toward 100% mastery at his or her own pace, receiving unlimited support along the way.
RCEN’s President, Adrian White, expressed the significance of education and literacy to Rotary International and all Rotary Clubs in The Bahamas.
“The MindPlay program is an exceptional program not only because of the function it has, but also the facility it is at and that is here at BTVI. While BTVI is doing exceptional work in providing trade skills to our Bahamians, we understand that while persons may know a trade, they may get cheated in a business deal if they can’t read properly and represent themselves professionally. It is our hope that through our support and continued donation to the program, that more Bahamians coming out of BTVI will be confident and very comfortable as they take on the future,” said Mr. White.
Meanwhile, RCEN’s Chair of the Literacy Committee, Valentino Bethell, stated how impressed the club was after learning about the impact MindPlay has had on BTVI’s students.
“In our focus on improving literacy in our community, we did not want to leave out adult learners. We were quite impressed by what Dr. Robertson and Ms. Cambridge told us about their testing of this software program and the results they have witnessed with the student body here. We could not bypass the opportunity to endorse it and financially support it. It is at the core of what our mission is: to support literacy in our community,” said Mr. Bethell.
BTVI’s President, Dr. Robert W. Robertson, is grateful to his fellow Rotarians for their support of BTVI and the work the institution does to ultimately bridge the skills gap in the country.
Since the introduction of MindPlay at BTVI in 2019, there have been significant improvements. Results from the spring 2020 semester revealed that 69% of students advanced one or more reading levels.