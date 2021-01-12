Rolle gets second governor term at Central Bank of Bahamas

Central Banking Newsdesk
Bahamas: The governor of the Central Bank of Bahamas has been reappointed for a second five-year term. John Rolle had his contract renewed by the government on December 31. He will continue to serve as chairman of the board of directors at the central bank and chairman of the deposit insurance corporation. Rolle was first appointed governor in 2016, succeeding Wendy Craigg, who had occupied the position since 2005. Prior to this, Rolle worked as finance secretary in the ministry of finance. Read more >>