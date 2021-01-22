Rengin Johnson appreciative of years in judiciary system

FN Reporter Jaimie Smith
The 2021 Annual Legal Year Opening took place in New Providence recently, where Chief Justice of The Bahamas, Hon. Brian Moree, QC announced the retirement of two magistrates from Grand Bahama – Magistrate Gwendolyn Claude and Magistrate Rengin Johnson.
During a quaint ceremony which was virtually live streamed on various social media platforms, a change from the traditional ceremonies, Moree commended the women for their service to the country.
In an interview with this daily, Johnson spoke about life after the bench, informing that while she has retired from the judiciary, she continues to work in other areas of her life, building on her passion of service, to others in the community.
She acknowledged tough, that sitting on the bench was one of the most fulfilling moments in her professional career. Read more >>