Recruitment exercises high agenda item for the RBPF

RECRUITMENT – Commissioner of Police Paul Rolle (insert) said that recruitment is high on the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF), as many officers are expected to retire this year and into 2022. (PHOTOS: TFN FILES)
FN Reporter Jaimie Smith
Recruitment is high on the Royal Bahamas Police Force’s (RBPF) agenda, said Commissioner of Police Paul Rolle, during his annual report for 2020, Monday (January 18).
Rolle noted that while the Force presently stands at 3,570 strong in terms of active officers throughout the archipelago, inclusive of police reserves, that number will soon decrease as many uniformed officers are expected to retire this year, as well into 2022.
“The strength of the Force currently stands at 3,570 sworn officers, including 900 police reserves. In the last five years, we recruited 508 police officers. During the same period, we lost 515 officers, including 93 police officers last year to retirement.
“Due to attrition factors, an additional 121 police officers are expected to retire by the end of the year and another 130 officers are expected to retire in 2022 beginning January of next year.
“These numbers are daunting, given the fact that we were unable to sustain recruitment levels to supplant these losses, particularly when taken in the context of expectations of the force,” said the police commissioner.
He disclosed that a recruitment exercise is expected in short order, as an initial step to rebuild the strength of the Force.