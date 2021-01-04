Prime Minister Minnis thanks healthcare workers for their endurance through pandemic

Bahamas Information Services
NASSAU, The Bahamas — Prime Minister Minnis visited several government clinics, December 30, 2020 to thank Health Care workers for all of their hard work throughout the pandemic, and to encourage them for the New Year. The clinics included: Fleming Street Clinic, Anne’s Town Clinic, Elizabeth Estates Clinic, South Beach Clinic, Flamingo Gardens Clinic and Gambier Clinic. Additionally, he spoke with newly graduated nurses about when they would be made permanent. He also spoke to the permanent nurses about their overtime payment for services during Hurricane Dorian and the COVID-19 Pandemic. Furthermore, he wished them all a Happy New Year and told them all to continue being safe. (source)