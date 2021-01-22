Price Control Commission raises concern over elevated pricing in stores

ZNS Bahamas
Elevated prices by merchants of the various local food stores is continuing to pose a challenge for authorities.
Chairman of the Price Control Commission and Consultant at the Ministry of Labour, Danny Sumner says the commission is now lobbying the government to establish legislation which would give the commission more power over pricing regulations.
“The commission has adopted a resolution, an official resolution that will be submitted to cabinet for government to give the Price Commission more total control; more keep in governance so that we can deal with these merchants who are continually overpricing.
“As it is right now, we only control the breadbasket items but the resolution that we submitted we are asking government to prosecute these store owners who are overpricing on non-breadbasket items.
“If that comes back then we will see big changes in pricing in these stores” Sumner said. Read more >>