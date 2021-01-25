‘Positive’ sign from WHO that vaccine’s arrival nearing

Jasper Ward
The Nassau Guardian
The World Health Organization’s (WHO) announcement that the COVAX facility may start distributing COVID-19 vaccines next month is a “positive” sign for The Bahamas, according to COVID-19 Vaccine Consultative Committee Chair Dr. Merceline Dahl-Regis.
“The announcement is a good sign for The Bahamas as it likely means we may receive the vaccine sooner,” another committee member told The Nassau Guardian yesterday.
On January 17, the Office of the Prime Minister announced the formation of the consultative committee.
“The government is working on all fronts to secure COVID-19 vaccines,” it said in a statement.
“Vaccines are being made available through the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Global Access Facility (COVAX facility). The Bahamas has already made a down payment to secure enough doses to vaccinate 20 percent of the population through the COVAX facility, once available.”
Minister of Health Renward Wells said The Bahamas will secure a vaccine in the first quarter of 2021.