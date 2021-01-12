PM opens new Roderick Newton Higgs Bridge on Spanish Wells

Balloons in the shape of the Bahamian flag are seen beside the new Roderick Newtwon Higgs Bridge connecting Spanish Wells and Russell Island during a reopening ceremony on Friday, January 8, 2021. (BIS PHOTO/YONTALAY BOWE)
SPANISH WELLS, BAHAMAS — Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis on Friday declared the new Roderick Netwon Higgs Bridge connecting Spanish Wells and Russell Island open.
The bridge had collapsed last May, cutting off access to the islands and cutting off the community’s access to its main water supply.
At that time, officials noted the government had signed a contract to replace the bridge in July 2019.
On Friday, at the opening ceremony for the new bridge, Minnis acknowledged the delay in replacement, stating: “There have been delays to the project as the contractor was severely affected from Hurricane Dorian with the company losing the majority of their equipment. Read more >>