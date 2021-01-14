PM appoints vaccine committee

Jasper Ward
While noting that The Bahamas might experience a spike in COVID-19 cases before it obtains a vaccine, Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis announced that Dr. Merceline Dahl-Regis, special health advisor to the Office of the Prime Minister, will chair the recently established COVID-19 Vaccine National Consultative Committee.
Dahl-Regis told The Nassau Guardian that the committee will meet tomorrow.
She said committee members include Bishop Delton Fernander, president of the Bahamas Christian Council; Dr. Marcella Elliott-Ferguson, vice president of administrative services at the University of The Bahamas; Stephaine Dean, a retired public health nurse; Dr. Danny Davis, a consultant at the Ministry of Health; Ed Fields, tourism industry veteran; and Keith Cartwright.
In a national address, the prime minister said, “The primary purpose of the committee is to advise the Ministry of Health in support of the National COVID-19 Vaccination Plan. Read more >>