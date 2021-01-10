Pilot Launched For Single-Sex Classes

RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Senior Reporter
rrolle@tribunemedia.net
THE government has launched a small-scale pilot programme involving single-sex classes following a promise made by the Free National Movement in its last manifesto.
Education Minister Jeff Lloyd Lloyd, in 2017, said his party would “immediately” implement a pilot programme to separate boys and girls in classes and schools, adding he believed they learn differently and that studies show young adults thrive better in single-sex classes.
This week, Mr Lloyd said a small-scale pilot programme was launched in the 2018-2019 school year and officials hope to ramp up the programme after the pandemic.
“We’ve not done it on a whole scale (level) but we did have an attempt at it in Grand Bahama and we are seeing in at least one district where that is bringing some benefits,” he said. “We recognise that that is something that some of our young men and young women need particularly in early grades. Read more >>