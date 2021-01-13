Pickering Councillor Kevin Ashe says he took trip to Bahamas to visit son’s ashes

Durham Radio News
Another Pickering councillor has admitted to taking a trip abroad as the entire province was in lockdown.
Deputy Mayor and Regional Councillor for Ward 1 in Pickering Kevin Ashe travelled to the Bahamas with his wife from December 28 until January 2.
Two days after the province-wide lockdown went into effect.
Health Officials continue to tell everyone to avoid non-essential travel.
Ashe posted a statement on Facebook explaining they took the trip to visit his stepson’s ashes.
He says his stepson, Alexander Monaghan, died by suicide in 2018 and they had left a piece of Alex in a number of special places around the world because Alex was an avid traveller. Read more >>