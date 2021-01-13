Passport offices to open on family islands

Min. of Foreign Affairs, The Hon. Darren Henfield
ZNS Bahamas
Residents in the family islands will soon get some relief from having to travel to New Providence to have their passports processed.
Foreign Affairs Minister, the Hon. Darren Henfield says plans are underway to open new passport offices on several family islands within the coming months.
“We hope to open these smaller offices in Exuma, Inagua, Eleuthera and Long Island where Bahamians would be able to go in and collect their passports and in the current environment.
“We either have to move a mobile office into those islands and in the first quarter of this year we hope to get that done. Read more >>