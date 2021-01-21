Palacious says make corporal punishment of children illegal

Kyle Walkine
The Nassau Guardian
Retired Anglican Archdeacon James Palacious said he believes The Bahamas has gotten to the point where corporal punishment of children should be made illegal.
Palacious said there are too many parents who do “egregious” things in the name of punishment and take things “way too far” when seeking to discipline their children and those of others.
When asked if he feels the form of discipline should be criminalized, Palacious said, "I would like us to get to that point."