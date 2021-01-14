PAHO/WHO: Vaccine passport “not justifiable”

Sloan Smith
Eyewitness News
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO)/World Health Organization (WHO) will not support the implementation of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccination passports, according to Deputy Director of the PAHO Health Emergencies Department Dr Sylvain Aldighieri.
During the first PAHO/WHO press briefing of the year on the global pandemic, Aldighieri explained that with limited access to and supply of vaccines globally, the move would widen inequalities.
“At present, WHO is not recommending proof of vaccinations against COVID-19 as a tool for introducing changes to the way that people are engaging in non-essential occupational activities, in travel, in religious and cultural activities,” he said when asked about the organization’s position on the matter.
Aldighieri noted that there is currently a lack of evidence whether vaccination would reduce the risk of transmission of the virus. Read more >>