PAHO director says new variants and acceleration of virus make continuing public health measures urgent

“If we remain diligent, we have the power to control this virus; if we relax, make no mistake, 2021 could well be far worse than 2020,” Pan American Health Organization Director Carissa F. Etienne said on Wednesday.
The appearance of new variants of the COVID-19 virus in several countries of the Americas, combined with an acceleration in the virus’s spread in virtually every country in the Americas, makes it critical to continue public health measures such as social distancing, wearing masks and washing hands often, she noted.
She said, "Since the start of this pandemic, over 39 million people across the Americas have become infected by COVID-19 and over 925,000 of them have succumbed to the virus. In the last week alone, 2.5 million people were infected with COVID-19 in our region – the highest weekly cases since the virus first reached our shores."
She said, “Since the start of this pandemic, over 39 million people across the Americas have become infected by COVID-19 and over 925,000 of them have succumbed to the virus. In the last week alone, 2.5 million people were infected with COVID-19 in our region – the highest weekly cases since the virus first reached our shores. “ Read more >>