PAHO Bahamas & Turks and Caicos Islands Office makes donation to strengthen mental health support

On January 20th, 2021, the Pan American Health Organization donated eight tablets to the Ministry of Health and Public Hospital’s Authority to support and strengthen the delivery of mental health and psychosocial support services (MHPSS) in The Bahamas. The tablets, furnished with memory cards, will be used for tracking the demographic and a number of persons reached via the English and Creole hotlines, to monitor the types and severity of mental health conditions encountered, schedule appointments by island, conduct telepsychology sessions, to coordinate services across providers, and to measure the accessibility and effectiveness telepsychology. Read more >>