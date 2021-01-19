Over 4,000 cited in 2020 for breaching emergency orders

Rachel Scott
The Nassau Guardian
Commissioner of Police Paul Rolle said yesterday that 4,275 people were cited for breaching the various emergency orders in 2020.
The Bahamas was placed in a state of emergency in late-March after the country recorded its first case of COVID-19. Various lockdown orders were implemented to protect the population.
These orders mandated the closure of certain businesses, the wearing of face masks, social distancing, weekend lockdowns, curfews and sheltering in place policies, among other things that were punishable by fines of up to $10,000 and/or 18 months’ imprisonment.
Of those cited, Rolle said 77 attended a social gathering; 2,370 violated the curfew; 15 failed to enforce social distancing; one failed to implement sanitizing requirements; 247 failed to carry a government ID; 20 failed to socially distance; one failed to utilize curbside business; 214 failed to wear a face mask; 17 hosted a social gathering; 20 operated a prohibited business; and six permitted a person on their premises without a mask.
A total of 1,287 were cited for other breaches.