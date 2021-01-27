Oil Explorer Blasts ‘Half-Baked’ Claims

NEIL HARTNELL
Tribune Business Editor
nhartnell@tribunemedia.net
The verbal battle between the Bahamas Petroleum Company (BPC) and its opponents intensified yesterday as the oil explorer blasted “half-baked allegations” over its well’s insurance coverage.
Simon Potter, BPC’s chief executive, mounted a no-holds-barred assault against environmental activists on several fronts, including what he branded as “nonsensical” efforts to stop the oil explorer from being added as a party to the Judicial Review action challenging the Perseverance One well’s permits and approvals.
Accusing BPC’s opponents of failing to participate in consultation on the exploratory well, which is presently being drilled in waters 90 miles west of Andros, Mr Potter argued that they had waited “until the last minute to try to derail a project more than a decade in the planning and which, in the event of success, would be for the betterment of The Bahamas”.
Whether The Bahamas possesses commercial quantities of extractable oil will largely be determined by Perseverance One’s results, but Mr Potter also made a thinly-disguised threat to issue defamation proceedings against the activists for suggestions that BPC did not have the necessary insurance coverage for its well.
Both the Lloyd’s of London insurance market and its broker, Aon, confirmed that coverage was in place, although no details were provided. And, as a result, BPC’s opponents yesterday continued to demand that the amount and extent of insurance coverage be disclosed to give The Bahamas and its tourism/fisheries industries confidence everything is in place to deal with a potential oil spill. Read more >>