Officers transferred as COP begins restructuring the RBPF

TRANSFERS ANNOUNCED – Commissioner of Police Paul Rolle announced a number of transfers in the senior ranks of the Royal Bahamas Police Force, which also affect officers in the Northern District.
FN Reporter Jaimie Smith
Restructuring of the leadership within the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) will take place throughout the country, inclusive of here, in the Northern Bahamas District, according to Commissioner of Police Paul Rolle.
Rolle made the announcement during his annual Police Report via live stream on Monday, January 18.
“I am in the process of restructuring the Force and a number of officers were served transfers to the Family Islands and Grand Bahama to reinforce manpower numbers in those districts.
“There were also transfers in New Providence at every level to fulfill the functional capacity at each division as described in the Organization of the Royal Bahamas Police Force, as we expect a number of retirements during the year in the senior ranks,” said the country’s top cop. Read more >>