NLWC Apprenticeship Program put on stream

MICHAEL PINTARD, Minister of Agriculture and Member of Parliament for Marco City
FN Night Editor Barbara Walkin
New Live Worship Center (NLWC) is stepping up to the plate to boost future opportunities for students. Headed by Pastor Simeon Outten, the noted religious entity has started a special apprenticeship program.
Some 150 high school students from Grades 7 to 12, who registered for the New Life Apprenticeship Program, which was launched on Saturday (January 9), were encouraged to not only find their passion, but allow that passion to pay their bills.
Guest speaker for the launch of the program (which is offered free to students), Minister of Agriculture Michael Pintard, told the audience that vocational professions are rapidly becoming the primary jobs generating revenue options that exceed traditional occupations.
“This program is about you, about empowerment for you and your future,” Pintard told the youngsters. “This program is to prepare you.”
He noted that with the experience and preparation this program will provide, the students would be able to go out into the workforce with a foundation of knowledge to build on. Read more >>