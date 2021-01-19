New trend of sexual offenses at Airbnb parties, young women targeted on social media

(PHOTO: KAKOKI VIA SHUTTERSTOCK)
Sloan Smith
Eyewitness News
Majority of missing person reports were young girls “engaging in sexual intercourse”.
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — There was a 34 percent increase in sexual offenses in 2020 compared to 2019, involving rape, unlawful sexual intercourse and attempted rape.
According to statistics presented by Commissioner of Police Paul Rolle yesterday, the Sexual Offences Unit investigated 213 cases last year, compared to the 159 sexual offenses reported in the year before.
Of these cases, there were 50 incidents of rape, representing a 16 percent increase in the crime compared to the previous year; and five attempted rapes, representing a 38 percent decrease compared to the eight attempted rapes in 2019.
Police also reported an uptick in unlawful sexual intercourse, with 158 matters compared to 108 matters in 2019.
Those unlawful sexual intercourse matters also included incidents of incest.