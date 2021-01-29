New malaria mosquito emerges in African cities, and experts are worried

Larvae of Anopheles stephensi are now "abundantly present" in water containers in cities in Ethiopia. This species is the primary mosquito vector of malaria in urban India.
Amy Woodyatt, CNN
(CNN) - A new malaria mosquito is emerging in African cities, with potentially devastating consequences for those living there, according to a new study.
The larvae of Anopheles stephensi -- India's main mosquito vector of malaria -- are now "abundantly present" in locations across Africa, researchers from The Netherlands' Radboud University Medical Center and Ethiopia's Armauer Hansen Research Institute said. Vectors are living organisms that can transmit infectious pathogens between humans, or from animals to people.
This mosquito species only appeared in Africa a few years ago. Now, this invasive insect is "abundantly present" in water containers in cities in Ethiopia -- and highly susceptible to local strains of malaria, researchers have said. Read more >>