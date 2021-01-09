Nearly half of Arawak Cay restaurants remain closed

Rachel Scott
The Nassau Guardian
Two months after restaurants at Arawak Cay were allowed to resume outdoor dining, nearly half of them have yet to reopen, according to Rodney Russell, president of the Arawak Cay Association.
“Most of the business owners on Arawak Cay have not opened their establishments from March of last year,” he said yesterday.
“Some of these establishments still are not open and some won’t be opening soon.
“There are a few business owners on Arawak Cay who are really trying to ensure that Arawak Cay stays alive.”
Russell said that of the total 32 stalls, 12 or 13 are still closed.