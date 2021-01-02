Saturday, January 2, 2021

MOE announces students in Eleuthera to begin school virtually in January

 
File Photo: PHAHS (Preston Albury High School) students on the grounds of the school.

On Thursday afternoon, December 31st, 2020, as the year came to an end, the Ministry of Education released a statement on the decision taken concerning the re-opening of schools in the Bahamas for the 2021 Easter Term, which begins on Monday, January 4th, 2021.  The statement read as follows:

“The Department of Education wishes to advise the general public that all government schools will reopen for instruction on Monday, 4th January, 2021 as follows:  Read more >>
