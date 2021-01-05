Minister Dames Lauds RBPF Efforts During the COVID19 Pandemic

Nassau, The Bahamas - During his Official Remarks at the Royal Bahamas Police Force’s New Year’s Church Service 2021, on January 3, 2021, Minister of National Security the Hon. Marvin H. Dames said that it was important to note that, while devising its strategies for 2020, the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) never could have foreshadowed what was to come.
“There were no blueprints or scripts to navigate you through the tumultuous seas of the COVID-19 crisis,” Minister Dames said, during the event held in the Rose Garden, on the grounds of the RBPF Headquarters. “It was one of those things you would find in the unexpected category.”
“Nevertheless, any successful police organization never loses sight of the fact that policing is a dynamic profession, and any planning must always take into account the unexpected,” he added. “Your response to the COVID-19 crisis is a testament to the fact that you adjusted quickly and with the support of your sister law enforcement agencies, you devised and executed strategies at the highest level, which led to your success.
“History will record that your actions and unselfishness resulted in many lives being saved, and you continue to do so.” Read more >>