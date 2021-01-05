Marco Island sisters set sail for Bahamas to continue dad's legacy and start their own

Omar Rodríguez Ortiz
Marco Eagle
Sisters Nathalie and Sascha Meyers were on a 50-foot sailboat anchored on a turquoise-water beach in the Bahamas earlier this year when a storm approached.
They saw captains began moving their vessels to the other side of Jaws Beach to avoid the worst part of the storm, but the sisters encountered a problem when they tried doing the same.
There was not enough sand for their old anchor to grab hold.
Nathalie Meyers, 23, dove into the water and scouted for patches of sand while Sascha Meyers, 24, steered the boat.
"We could not anchor, but we were determined and kept trying," Nathalie Meyers said.
As the wind started to pick up, the water got murky, making it harder for them to find a good place to anchor, she said.
Frustration crept in, the sisters said. Read more >>