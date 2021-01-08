Friday, January 8, 2021

Living Near an Oil Refinery May Be a Cancer Risk Factor

 
People within 30 miles of a refinery have higher rates of several cancers.
Medical and environmental concerns intersect in a new study that found that Texans who live within 30 miles of an oil refinery—more than 6 million people— have higher rates of cancer. The risk appears to correlate with proximity. For example, Texans who live within 10 miles of a refinery are at higher risk than those who live within 20 miles of a refinery, who in turn are at higher risk than those who live within 30 miles of a refinery.  Read more >>
