‘Living it up in The Bahamas’

Liz Sier
Starts At 60
The song “Kokomo” had always inspired me to go to The Bahamas, with its connotations of sun, sea, snorkelling and holiday vibes. Apart from that, I knew nothing about it, so I was surprised to learn The Bahamas was not actually in the Caribbean, but in the Atlantic, with Grand Bahama about 163 kilometres south-east of West Palm Beach. It is an independent country with a British heritage and is still a member of the Commonwealth of Nations. There are 16 major islands and hundreds of cays in the group, but the main ones are Grand Bahama and New Providence, of which Nassau is the capital. Read more >>