Lewis Foundation Sends Three Grand Bahamians to UCF

ZNS Bahamas
It’s the beginning of a brand-new chapter for three Grand Bahama students experiencing their first few days of a new school year at the University of Central Florida thanks to the generosity of the Lewis Foundation. UCF’s Spring 2021 classes began Monday [January 11]. For many new students it will undoubtedly be a first year unlike any other. The pandemic’s presence changed life at the Orlando campus. There are COVID-19 mitigation efforts in place along with a hybrid of in-person instruction and virtual classes. Still, that hasn’t dampened Jordan Thompson’s and sisters Haley and Jade Adderley’s enthusiasm for higher learning. Read more >>