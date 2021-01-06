LCIS Joins Three Prestigious Organisations

ZNS Bahamas
Lyford Cay International School, the fully accredited international school in western New Providence, has added membership in three additional prestigious organisations to its accomplishments.
LCIS is one of only 40 schools in the world authorised to offer all four International Baccalaureate (IB) programmes and is accredited by the New England Association of Schools and Colleges (NEASC) and the Council of International Schools (CIS). The institution undergoes regular, rigorous external reviews by these entities to maintain its status as an accredited school.
Recently added to LCIS’ list of associations is membership in the National Association of Independent Schools (NAIS) and the Tri-Association. The NAIS is a nonprofit association that provides services to more than 1,900 accredited schools, 300 of which are located outside of the United States. Similarly, the Tri-Association is a network of accredited international schools in Mexico, Central America, South America and the Caribbean. Read more >>