Kevin Ashe steps down as deputy mayor of Pickering following travel to Bahamas

Ashe and councillor Bill McLean apologize for travelling during pandemic.
Kristen Calis
Durham Region
A month after travelling to the Bahamas despite Canadian and Ontario government orders to avoid unnecessary travel, Kevin Ashe is stepping down as deputy mayor of Pickering.
On the same day, Ward 2 regional councillor Bill McLean wrote a letter to residents apologizing for his decision to also travel during the pandemic.
Ashe spoke in an official statement on Thursday, Jan. 28 of his stepson's death by suicide two-and-a-half years ago.
"It is a profound pain that will never go away for me, my wife Karen, and our daughter Keara," he said. Read more >>