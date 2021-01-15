Kamalame Cay Announces the Launch of COCO Bahama Seaplanes

The First Bahamian, Year-round Domestic Amphibious Airline in 50 Years.
Coco Bahama Seaplane Arrival at Kamalame Cay Private Island Resort, Bahamas.
NASSAU, Bahamas, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scheduled to launch in February 2021, COCO Bahama Seaplanes will operate with a fleet of state-of-the-art amphibious seaplanes, two-pilot crews, world-class safety standards and a commitment to help unlock millions of dollars in economic development across The Bahamas, kick starting fragile local economies and celebrating the unique beauty and offerings of the Bahamian Family Islands.