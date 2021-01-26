Judgment in default entered against Butler

Candia Dames
The Nassau Guardian
Attorneys representing two companies that allege that Captain Randy Butler and former Finance Minister Peter Turnquest conspired to bilk those companies of millions of dollars yesterday entered judgment in default of defense, stating in an affidavit that no defense has been entered by the defendants in the matter filed last November.
Butler, Sky Bahamas and Aviation Oversight are named as the defendants. Turnquest is not a defendant — a fact Butler’s attorney, Michael Horton, told The Nassau Guardian yesterday he finds curious.
“It is very peculiar that they chose not to sue another party who they would name in their allegations as being part of the conspiracy,” he said.
“That’s Turnquest. What is the object of their exercise? There’s much more to this than meets the eye.”
Horton said he intends to file an application in the Supreme Court this morning to discharge the summary judgment. Read more >>