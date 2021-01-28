Joint donation provides some $90K in equipment to Rand Memorial Hospital

The Rotary Club of Lucaya and Fidelity Bank provided a joint donation of $90,000 in equipment to Rand Memorial Hospital.
Eyewitness News
GRAND BAHAMA, BAHAMAS — Officials at Rand Memorial Hospital (RMH) accepted a donation of hospital equipment valued at some $90,000 in a presentation ceremony on Thursday, January 21, 2021.
The joint donation, made by the Rotary Club of Lucaya and Fidelity Bank, included 18 hospital beds, two Emergency Room beds, two birthing beds and one defibrillator.
Immediate Past President of Rotary Club of Lucaya Jaims Carey thanked Rotarians of Seward, Nebraska, who helped raise funds for the donation.
He was joined by current Rotary Club of Lucaya President Minna Winters, who noted that it was a project close to her organization’s heart because of the impact on healthcare.
Winters added that her club will continue to support Grand Bahama Health Services.