Friday, January 29, 2021

Investment arm of B Corp Lombard Odier makes £11m bet on controversial Bahamas oil project

 The fund manager has the option to invest an additional £3.3m over the next year.


Responsible Investor

Swiss fund company Lombard Odier Investment Management (LOIM) has invested £11.25m (€12.7m) to fund an exploratory oil drilling project off the coast of the Bahamas which has drawn opposition from environmental campaigners and members of the US Congress.

Under a funding agreement with the oil well’s owner - the London-listed Bahamas Petroleum Company (BPC) - LOIM initially provided £7.5m ($10m) of capital which was followed by a subsequent investment of £3.75m ($5m) earlier this year. LOIM received a total of 562.5 million BPC shares in return, roughly amounting to a 12% stake in the company based on 4.7 billion outstanding shares.  (source)
