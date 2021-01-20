Investigation launched to alleged cases of abuse at children’s home

Minister of Social Services Frankie Campbell
Krystel Brown
The Nassau Guardian
An investigation has been launched into the alleged abuse of multiple children at a local children’s home after an undated video went viral on social media showing children being beaten, Minister of Social Services Frankie Campbell said today.
The incident is purported to have happened at the Bahamas Children’s Emergency Hostel on McKinney Drive.
The children were beaten with what appears to be a stick. In the eight-minute video, the children were lined up to receive their punishment. It is unclear why they were beaten. Other children and adults watched as the scene unfolded.
Although the video had no sound, several children appeared to cry out as they were struck repeatedly. A few minutes into the video, a few more adults joined in. Several women were seen holding children down as they were beaten. An adult in a wheelchair also beat a child as another attempted to hold that child still.
Only the home’s administrator is authorized to beat the children, according to the hostel’s policy.
The video prompted outrage across social media, with some calling for the police to look into the case. Read more >>