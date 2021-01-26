In 2019, Mozambique, Zimbabwe And The Bahamas Hardest Hit By Extreme Weather Events

Located in The Exumas, Bahamas, Paradise on Earth - Getty
Disha Shetty
Forbes
The Global Climate Risk Index 2021 released on January 25 shows signs of escalating climate change across all continents and regions. This is the 16th edition of the annual report by Bonn-based environmental think tank Germanwatch that analyses the extent to which countries and regions have been affected by climate-related extreme weather events such floods, storms, heatwaves etc and ranks them.
In 2019, Mozambique, Zimbabwe and the Bahamas were the hardest hit by extreme weather events, the report said. Japan, Malawi, Afghanistan, India, South Sudan, Niger and Bolivia were among the other affected countries in the top-10. Between the period 2000 – 2019, Puerto Rico, Myanmar and Haiti reported the highest weather-related losses.
“The Global Climate Risk Index shows that poor vulnerable countries face particularly great challenges in dealing with the consequences of extreme weather events,” said David Eckstein, a co-author of the report. “They urgently need financial and technical assistance.” Read more >>