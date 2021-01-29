IMF warns of massive debt build-up in The Bahamas

Bnamericas
The Bahamas’s pandemic-stricken public debt is expected to jump to almost 90% of GDP this year and to remain more than 22 percentage points above its pre-pandemic level over the medium-term, according to warnings in the IMF’s latest review of the Caribbean nation.
IMF’s executive directors commended the nation’s leadership for taking “timely measures” to address the public health emergency, but predicted efforts to mitigate the economic impact from social distancing and the precipitous drop in tourism would likely push the country’s public debt-to-GDP ratio to 88.6% in 2021, compared to 58.8% at year-end 2019.
“Directors agreed that the near-term priority is to save lives and livelihoods and postponing the achievement of the public debt target by another two years in response to the pandemic is appropriate,” read the report.
"However, putting debt on a clear downward path over the medium‑term and rebuilding buffers will require significant fiscal effort," said IMF, adding, "Directors called for tax policy and administration reforms and expenditure prioritization to ensure a robust and equitable consolidation once the pandemic abates.