IMF Executive Board Concludes 2020 Article IV Consultation with Bahamas

Washington DC: On January 22, 2021, The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) concluded the Article IV consultation [1] with The Bahamas.
The COVID-19 pandemic has exacted a significant human, social, and economic toll on The Bahamas. The archipelago was just starting to recover from the severe damage caused by Hurricane Dorian in fall 2019, when the global outbreak of COVID-19 led to a sudden stop in tourism, the main source of its income and employment. The authorities mounted a rapid emergency response to support the economy and vulnerable households and put in place strict containment measures. But amid limited testing and health resources, reopening the economy has been challenging.