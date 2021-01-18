Iconic Shoe Repair Shop Still Thriving

Sidney Wilson Jr. is the owner of Sidney & Son, a shoe repair shop, once owned by his father; it has existed on Market Street since 1955.
Hadassah Deleveaux (née Hall)
Over The Hill...The Other Side
It’s an iconic shop…one of the few indigenous, old family businesses still standing on Market Street. Sixty-six years to be exact. It’s my go-to cobbler shop, over the hill and I recently found it necessary to stop by.
I can’t stand when shoes begin clacking because of missing or damaged heels, so I needed to rectify the problem. After all, if the shoe itself is in good condition, what’s $10 to save a pair?
I pulled into the tight parking space that could probably fit about three to four vehicles. As I walked in, an elderly gentleman was making his way to a chair. Shortly afterwards, I realized he was there to chat and chill, but not for service. Sidney & Son is that kind of place. The owner, Sidney Wilson Jr. was born and bred in the area, and is friendly with its residents. Read more >>