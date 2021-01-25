How to Turn Off Location Tracking on Your iPhone

Lauren David
Reader's Digest
Location tracking may seem harmless but it can be an invasion of your privacy. Here's what you need to know to take back control of when your location information is available to third party apps.
Do you know what apps on your iPhone are tracking your location? If you're not managing your apps, then you can expect that the majority, if not all, are recording your personal data, even when you're not actively using the apps, possibly as often as every two seconds.