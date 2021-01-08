How to Take an Extended Vacation in Grand Bahama

Grand Bahama
Caribbean Journal
The Bahamas recently launched its BEATS, or Bahamas Extended Access Travel Stay, which allows visitors to live and work remotely in the country for up to a year.
And now a host of properties in Grand Bahama have launched special programs, both for BEATS visa holders and those looking to take longer vacations on the island.
That includes the Taino Beach Resort, which is offering half off room rates for visitors who spend more than 2- days at the property. Read more >>