Heroes on the front line

Kyle Walkine
The Nassau Guardian
From tending to the sick, to enforcing the law and stocking shelves, a special grouping of people commonly referred to as “essential workers” helped push the country through uncharted waters, offering selfless service and invaluable sacrifices through one of the roughest times in The Bahamas’ modern history — earning the title of “hero”.
While everyone stayed indoors, in an effort to curb the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, these individuals left the comfort of their homes, many at unusual hours, sacrificing time with their families, their own peace of mind and in many instances their own life, to uphold their duty to the country.
While this article celebrates only a handful, there are countless others whose service throughout the pandemic is worthy of honor. Read more >>