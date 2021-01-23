Hailey Baldwin says ‘everything’s better in the Bahamas’ as she poses in tiny bikini

Hailey Baldwin took to Instagram on Friday to share several black-and-white pictures of herself posing in a tiny two-piece. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Mariah Haas
Fox News
Hailey Baldwin is keeping it casual with her latest bikini look.
The 24-year-old model took to Instagram on Friday to share several black-and-white pictures of herself posing in a tiny two-piece.
She paired her look with Chanel loafers and sunglasses, while her hair was wrapped in a towel.
"Everything’s better in the Bahamas 📸 @490tx," she captioned the snapshots, which appear to be from a past shoot. Read more >>