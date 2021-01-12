Govt hopes COVID vaccine available by end of first quarter

Jasper Ward
The Nassau Guardian
The government hopes to have a COVID-19 vaccine available in The Bahamas before the end of the first quarter of 2021, according to Minister of Health Renward Wells.
“…The Bahamas government is aggressively seeking to procure vaccines and we’re doing all that we can to ensure that in the first quarter of this year, that we’ll be able to present a viable vaccine to the Bahamian people,” said Wells during a press conference on Friday.
He added, “Worldwide, there is a limited supply of available COVID-19 vaccines. This predicament, unfortunately, invites many unscrupulous and dishonest persons to prey on the fears and concerns of others by providing and selling counterfeit vaccines. Falsification, theft and illegal advertising or sale of COVID-19 vaccines is a crime and we will be closely monitoring our national landscape to ensure that this does not happen. Read more >>