The Bahamas’ score on the 2020 Transparency International Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) dropped one notch, which reveals the country’s score has declined on the index since 2018.
The Bahamas’ score moved from 66 to 65 in 2018, to 64 in 2019, to 63 on the 2020 index.
This country’s CPI score remains one of the best in the Caribbean, second only to Barbados, which has a score of 64 and a rank of 29.
Executive Director of the Organization for Responsible Governance (ORG) Matt Aubry old Guardian Business yesterday that the tool to improve The Bahamas’ CPI score has been tabled in Parliament since 2017, but not passed. Read more >>