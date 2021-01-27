GB residents oppose PM Dr. Minnis’ proposed state of emergency extension

EXTENSION – Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis announced on Monday (January 25) in the House of Assembly that the government intends to extend the State of Emergency to May 23. (PHOTO: BIS)
FN Night Editor Barbara Walkin
Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis’ announcement on Monday (January 25) in the House of Assembly of the government’s intent to extend the State of Emergency to May 23, is not sitting well with residents.
“When are we coming out of this?” asked Joan Dean. “This feels like prison and I’ve never been to prison.”
Many Grand Bahamians are of similar mindset.
“The prime minister is just locking us down for nothing now. We need to get something going in the country and especially in Freeport,” said Wellington, a former taxi driver.
“He already didn’t have anything to say about getting Grand Bahama back on its feet in his New Year’s National Address. We have always been on our own anyway.
“But, my Lord, extension after extension … is that really the answer to solve COVID?” he questioned. Read more >>