Free Writer's Guide for 2021!

-Learn how to overcome writer’s block and rejections.
-Delve into lists of helpful writers’ resources.
-Be shown how to submit your work, with clear graphs that you can use to keep track of queries and submissions.
-Find out where ideas come from and how to handle your writing time.
-See how to get paid for your writing.
-Receive the encouragement you need to be a successful writer, no matter your age.
-Be led and inspired to reach your highest writing potential!
“This is certainly the ‘go to’ book for all
aspiring writers out there and even those who have been at it for a
long time and just want to get better at the craft. The author explores
all the ins and outs of writing and answers so many questions that any
writer might have. The book covers traditional and self-publishing; how
one can get paid in this field and so much more. This writer's guide is
invaluable and worth more to me than the advertised price. I would
gladly pay much more for it.” - Amazon Customer
Excerpts from How to Be the Best Writer Ever
Personal experiences
Share your joys and triumphs, as well as disappointments. You can turn a
negative experience into something positive. Write about it. It can
earn you money and might be therapeutic for you.
When to start writing
It doesn’t
matter at what time in your life you start to write; what’s important is
that when you do, you commit yourself to writing the very best you can.
You too can be a successful writer if you have a passion for writing, a
desire for excellence and are willing to put in many hours of hard
work.
See your work in print
To see your work in print for the first time is like the joy of birth or
discovering that very special person in your life is in love with you!