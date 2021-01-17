Sunday, January 17, 2021

Free Writer's Guide for 2021

 

Free Writer's Guide for 2021!

Greetings!


I hope 2021 is going well for you and that it will be much better than last year.
 
Have you always wanted to write a book? Or are you a writer whose career is going nowhere? As an incentive to perhaps crossing off one of your New Year's goals, I am offering my writer's guide e-book "How to Be the Best Writer Ever! - An informal guide and source of inspiration for new and not so new writers worldwide" FREE for four days from Sunday, January 17th, until Wednesday, January 20th, at 11.59 p.m. Pacific Time. "How to Be the Best Writer Ever!" is also available on Amazon in paperback and Kindle Unlimited.
 
This uplifting writer’s guide outlines the craft and how to become the best writer ever in fifteen straightforward and easy to understand chapters that enlighten and inform; inspire and encourage; educate and advise.


-Learn how to overcome writer’s block and rejections.
-Delve into lists of helpful writers’ resources.
-Be shown how to submit your work, with clear graphs that you can use to keep track of queries and submissions.
-Find out where ideas come from and how to handle your writing time.
-See how to get paid for your writing.
-Receive the encouragement you need to be a successful writer, no matter your age.
-Be led and inspired to reach your highest writing potential!

“This is certainly the ‘go to’ book for all aspiring writers out there and even those who have been at it for a long time and just want to get better at the craft. The author explores all the ins and outs of writing and answers so many questions that any writer might have. The book covers traditional and self-publishing; how one can get paid in this field and so much more. This writer's guide is invaluable and worth more to me than the advertised price. I would gladly pay much more for it.” - Amazon Customer

Excerpts from How to Be the Best Writer Ever

Personal experiences
Share your joys and triumphs, as well as disappointments. You can turn a negative experience into something positive. Write about it. It can earn you money and might be therapeutic for you. 
 
When to start writing
It doesn’t matter at what time in your life you start to write; what’s important is that when you do, you commit yourself to writing the very best you can. You too can be a successful writer if you have a passion for writing, a desire for excellence and are willing to put in many hours of hard work.
 
See your work in print
To see your work in print for the first time is like the joy of birth or discovering that very special person in your life is in love with you!
 
DOWNLOAD FREE AT AMAZON U.S.
DOWNLOAD FREE AT AMAZON U.K.
DOWNLOAD FREE AT AMAZON CANADA
DOWNLOAD FREE AT AMAZON AUSTRALIA
 
If you enjoy "How to Be the Best Writer Ever" and can find time to leave your comments on the book's page at Amazon and/or Goodreads, I would very much appreciate it (but you don't have to, of course!). Thanks a million!
 
Wishing you a happy, healthy and safe 2021
filled with lots of blessings,
Fay
 
Fay Knowles
Author
Nassau, Bahamas
fayknowles.blogspot.com
Tweet Tweet
Forward Forward

Posted by at