Fred Sturrup goes one-on-one with Hon. Philip “Brave” Davis, Official Opposition Leader

Pictured are Fred Sturrup (left), General Manager/Managing Editor The Freeport News and Philip “Brave” Davis (right), Leader of the Progressive Liberal Party
Fred Sturrup General Manager Managing Editor
The Freeport News
(A while back, Freeport News General Manager and Managing Editor, Fred Sturrup, had an exclusive interview with the Hon. Philip “Brave” Davis, the leader of Her Majesty’s Official Opposition, the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP). Very recently, the PLP chief was on island to head a Candidates Committee’s team, focused on beginning the selection process for the party’s Grand Bahama’s representatives, who will seek elected membership in the House of Assembly. In a series, produced from the interview, Sturrup presents Davis’ island and national outlook, with the nation’s scheduled general elections just a bit over a year away. Following is part one of the series).
What can the People of The Bahamas expect from the Hon. Philip “Brave” Davis, the alternative leader of the country?
Well, he would bring be a new and different national leadership approach.
That’s for sure, and according to Davis, that means more transparency; a greater substantive focus on the growth of Grand Bahama, and the rest of the country; a closer relationship with the voters; a strong concentration on youth development, and making the ideas of the younger generations inclusive, in charting the course of the nation.
To achieve those objectives, Davis said that since the party lost during the 2017 general elections, he has sought to craft a different template, so that a greater connection with the voters would result.