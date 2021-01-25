Four Suspended In Care Home Scandal: Police Called In To Probe Horrific Child Beatings Which Shocked Nation

MINISTER of Social Services Frankie Campbell speaking to the media yesterday. Photo: Terrell W Carey Sr/Tribune Staff
LEANDRA ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
lrolle@tribunemedia.net
FOUR female staff members at the Children’s Emergency Hostel have been “relieved of their duties” after shocking surveillance footage showed numerous children at the care home being severely beaten.
In addition to the suspensions officials have turned the matter over to police for a full-blown investigation.
Minister of Social Services Frankie Campbell said initial investigations conducted by the Child Protection Council (CPC) revealed there was sufficient information to involve the Royal Bahamas Police Force, which will determine if more action is needed.
This comes less than a week after surveillance footage circulated on social media showing caretakers whipping a group of children with what appeared to be sticks.
Responding to the video last week, Mr Campbell told reporters that no stone will be left unturned in a full, impartial investigation held by the CPC.
Giving an update during a press conference yesterday, he said preliminary findings showed that more investigation was needed by the RBPF.
"The matter has been referred to the Royal Bahamas Police Force for an investigation," Mr Campbell said. "I can advise that persons who were directly involved have been relieved of their duties pending the investigation.